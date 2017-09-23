Joseph Parker beats Hughie Fury on points to retain WBO heavyweight title

Joseph Parker has now won all 24 of his professional fights

Hughie Fury failed in his first shot at a world title as New Zealand's Joseph Parker retained his WBO heavyweight championship with a controversial points win at the Manchester Arena.

Parker was the aggressor throughout, with Briton Fury happy to box off his jab, and the visiting fighter finished strongly, landing solid shots late on.

The scorecards were divided, one had it a 114-114 draw, the other two giving it to the champion by 118-110.

Fury's camp was angry at the verdict.

Parker missed often but landed enough solid work to ensure his rival rarely came forward himself.

It was Parker's second defence of his title, though whether he did enough to send a statement through the heavyweight division is unlikely.

Leaping and chasing - how the fight played out…

Parker, boasting a far superior knockout percentage, was prepared to chase early, leaping in with club-like swings which failed to register anything meaningful against an opponent happy to repeatedly circle the ring and box off his jab.

One of Parker's lunges saw him picked off with a sweet right uppercut in the fourth but Fury ended the round cut above his right eye when another leap forward by his rival saw the pair clash heads.

A brief switch to southpaw from Fury in round five did little to change the flow. He moved, Parker chased and landed three right hands, the third one powerful - up and under the guard of his 6ft 6in opponent.

A right uppercut and later a counter-right from Fury caught the eye in six but he was not landing anything telling enough to dent Parker's confidence. In the ninth, the champion delivered the heaviest shot of the night, a left hook finding the target and briefly leaving Fury desperate to cling on.

The sound of an overhand right from Parker thudded around ringside in the 10th. He clearly wanted to make a statement but in truth, much of his work to eventually pin his man into corners was wasted with inaccurate shots when up close.

But late on his conditioning looked clear. His camp had spoken of this being the best version they had seen of their man in training and two overhand rights - the first finding Fury's jaw - were stinging.

The aggressor was getting his rewards late on but both camps entered the ring to hail their man the winner on the bell. One of Fury's camp made the sign of the cross three times before the decision. It proved ineffective. The scores read were arguably a touch harsh but Parker's camp could convincingly argue Fury only ever did enough to try to pinch the fight.

