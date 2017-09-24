Joseph Parker targets Anthony Joshua after Hughie Fury is beaten

Joseph Parker has said he plans to base himself in the UK for the next 18 months as he builds up to a potential fight against Anthony Joshua

WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker says he can "bring out the weaknesses" in Anthony Joshua in a unification bout.

Parker defended his title by beating Hughie Fury on points in Manchester on Saturday and said afterwards he is ready to take on "anyone and everyone".

British WBA and IBF champion Joshua, 27, is the "golden goose", according to the New Zealander's trainer.

And 25-year-old Parker said: "I feel I have better movement."

He added: "He's got good power and is a good champion, but if I fight him I can bring out the weaknesses."

Parker took a majority decision against 23-year-old Fury at the 21,000-capacity Manchester Arena, which was roughly a quarter full on Saturday night.

It was his first attempt to break into the UK market and his display was solid, if at times a little wild, against Fury's defensive style.

Afterwards, Parker said he would now entertain contests with British boxers such as David Haye, Tony Bellew and Dillian Whyte, while he builds for Joshua, who faces Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev in October.

But Parker's promoter, David Higgins, said Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn had already "reached out" - and believes a bout is more likely next summer.

"He wants to unify and so do we," said Higgins, who is keen for his fighter to compete again this year before possibly targeting the winner of Haye's rematch with Bellew, expected in December.

Trainer Kevin Barry said Parker had overcome the "most awkward" fighting style in the division by beating Fury, an opponent he said he did not want for his man.

"The golden goose is Anthony Joshua," said Barry. "Joshua's style is perfect for Parker and we will be very excited when that day comes. "

Defeat by Parker, left, was the first of Hughie Fury's career

'They are ruining people's lives'

Parker's win - the 24th of his perfect career to date and a second title defence - was not without controversy, with one judge calling the bout level and two others giving him a 118-110 margin.

The disparity was confusing for many ringside, with Fury's promoter Mick Hennessey branding the decision "disgusting" and stating he would "appeal straight away".

Parker, who inflicted the first defeat of Briton Fury's 21-fight career, said his opponent "didn't have power" and told media in his dressing room that he felt he had won "convincingly".

But Fury told BBC Sport: "I thought I'd done enough. There are no words. At the end of the day they are ruining people's dreams.

"I don't know what the judge was seeing - he kept missing. Devastating. Judges like that shouldn't be there."

Analysis - to appeal or not appeal?

BBC Radio 5 live boxing analyst Steve Bunce

Most recently, the WBO agreed to review a decision between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn. The reviewers came back with a glowing report for the judges.

So, Fury's promoter Mick Hennessey can lodge an appeal - but don't be surprised if it returns the same result.

I can't join the chorus of people saying Hughie was robbed. This was a case of judges agreeing with a certain style of boxing.

Pure aggression was the winner on the night. Plain and simple.