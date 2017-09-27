Belfast boxer Carl Frampton says the announcement that he will return to the ring in Belfast on 18 November with the backing of new promoter Frank Warren is "a weight off his shoulders".

The 30-year-old has endured a difficult year, losing his WBA featherweight title to Leo Santa Cruz in January, then having his scheduled fight with Andres Gutierrez called off at the last minute, and recently splitting with Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions.

Frampton hopes an opponent for his fight at the SSE Arena will be named later this week and his ambition is to fight at Windsor Park, home of the Northern Ireland football team, next summer.