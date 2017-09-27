Conrad Cummings splits with Cyclone Promotions

Conrad Cummings was scheduled to make the first defence of his WBO title in June

European middleweight champion Conrad Cummings has followed Carl Frampton in leaving manager Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions.

The Coalisland fighter also announced on Facebook that he had parted company with trainer Shane McGuigan.

"After a recent meeting it was clear that our time has come to an end as a team," said Cummings.

Former two-weight world champion Frampton ended his partnership with Cyclone Promotions last month.

Cummings was scheduled to defend his WBO title in June but the Belfast bill was called off when Frampton's opponent, Mexican Andres Gutierrez, was injured after slipping in the shower.

He added that he decided to leave Cyclone Promotions following the meeting and also "after speaking with my family and closest around me".

"I would like to announce that I have parted company with Barry McGuigan as my manager, Shane McGuigan as my trainer and Cyclone Promotions as my promotional team," his statement read.

"I would like to thank Barry, Shane, all of the McGuigans and Cyclone Promotions for the opportunities they have offered me to date.

"I cannot wait to start the next chapter of my career and the big fights that lie ahead."