World Boxing Super Series: Chris Eubank Jr says he is 'best in the world'

Chris Eubank Jr (left) holds the IBO world super-middleweight title and has won his past seven fights

Britain's Chris Eubank Jr says he is the "best super-middleweight in the world" and will prove it by winning the World Boxing Super Series.

Eubank, 28, fights Turkey's Avni Yildirim, 26, in the quarter-finals in Stuttgart, Germany on Saturday.

"There is no way he can beat me," said Eubank. "This is the platform I'm going to use to show my skills."

The winner will face a semi against WBA champion George Groves or fellow Briton Jamie Cox, who meet on 14 October.

Eubank has won 25 of his 26 fights, his only defeat a controversial split-decision loss to compatriot Billy Joe Saunders at middleweight in 2014.

Yildirim, who has has won all 16 of his professional bouts, said: "I'm very happy that all of my crowd is here and I believe this will turn into hell for him.

"I hope I can make my public and my country proud."

Yildirim weighed in on the 12st limit and Eubank Jr at 11st 13lbs.