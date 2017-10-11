BBC Sport - 'To get the big fights I needed to completely change things' - Carl Frampton

'To get the big fights I needed to completely change things'

Belfast boxer Carl Frampton says he "needed to completely change things" in order to get the big fights he craves as he reflects on his recent switch to new manager Frank Warren and trainer Jamie Moore.

"At this stage of my career it was the right thing to do," said Frampton.

Frampton will fight Mexican Horatio Garcia at the SSE Arena in Belfast on 18 November.

