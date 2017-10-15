Dillian Whyte faces Robert Helenius on Anthony Joshua undercard

Whyte beat Chisora on points in Manchester last December

Britain's Dillian Whyte will take on Finland's Robert Helenius for the WBC silver heavyweight title on 28 October at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The fight will be on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's world title bout with Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev.

Helenius, 33, who beat Dereck Chisora on points in 2011, was knocked out by Frenchman Johann Duhaupas, 36, last year in his only defeat in 26 bouts.

Whyte, 29, has also lost only once - to Joshua for the British title in 2015.

Whyte, who also beat Chisora, stopped Malcolm Tann in three rounds to win his debut fight in the US in August - his 16th knockout in 21 fights - and is keen to fight WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Helenius, nicknamed 'The Nordic Nightmare', is a two-time European champion and is also targeting his first world title shot.

"I think we have made it very clear we want to make Dillian v Wilder and this WBC silver title will put us in prime position," promoter Eddie Hearn said.

"Helenius is a giant of a man with plenty of experience and this is a tough test for Dillian. It's going to be explosive."

Among the other bouts on the undercard in Cardiff are Kal Yafai's defence of his WBA world super-flyweight title against mandatory challenger Sho Ishida of Japan.

Irish sensation Katie Taylor will also challenge for her first world title against two-weight world champion Anahi Esther Sanchez for the WBA lightweight crown.