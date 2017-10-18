BBC Sport - Frank Bruno: It's only human to cry sometimes

It is only human to cry - Bruno

  • From the section Boxing

Former world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno, one of the most famous British boxers of all time, has written about his career and the work he is doing in mental health following his own diagnosis of bipolar.

He tells Victoria Derbyshire it is important for men to be open about their mental health.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel.

Top videos

Video

It is only human to cry - Bruno

  • From the section Boxing
Video

‘Leicester sacked Shakespeare too soon’ - Schwarzer

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Russia camp emotional and distracting'

Video

O'Neill happy to have Danes at home in second leg

Video

Why is Alpe d'Huez 'cycling's Wembley'?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Life is so much easier with a race walker

Video

Watch Shakespeare's last interview as Leicester boss

Video

Marley wants to give England stability

Video

Hyde ecstatic at MK Dons FA Cup draw

Video

I could have lost my hand - Baldwin

Top Stories