Josh Taylor: Scot 'will be world champion in multiple weights' - David Haye

Scotland's undefeated WBC silver super lightweight champion Josh Taylor "will be world champion in multiple weights", according to David Haye.

Taylor, 26, will fight former world champion Miguel Vazquez on 11 November at Edinburgh's Royal Highland Centre.

Former WBA heavyweight champion Haye, who is preparing for a rematch with Tony Bellew in December, is confident in the Prestonpans fighter's prospects.

"I truly believe he will be a world champion very soon," Haye told the BBC.

"Shane McGuigan trained us both and I've watched him sparring up close and personal. He's knocking on the door for a legitimate title.

"He's something special and the Scottish fans have someone they can really get behind.

"I believe he will be world champion in multiple weights. He's got a great mindset, a great work-ethic, he's a super-slick southpaw.

"He's definitely going to be a world champion, probably in the next year or so."

Taylor has won his first 10 professional fights and is ranked 12th in the world in his division by the BoxRec website.

While Haye, 37, hopes a win over Bellew will give him one last shot at a world title next year, he has increasingly turned his attention to promoting young fighters.

One signed up by his Hayemaker Promotions is 19-year-old Scot Will Hutchinson, who made his professional debut on Friday at Indigo in London's O2 Arena against Attila Tibor Nagy from Hungary.

Hutchinson (left) joined Joe Joyce (second left) and Michael Page (right) on Haye's promotion at the O2 Arena

Hutchinson, from Carstairs, Lanark, is Scotland's most successful amateur boxer, having won European Junior gold in 2014 before becoming World Amateur champion last year - the first Scot to win a world amateur title.

"This guy has it all," Haye told BBC Scotland. "He's a super-middleweight with bags of personality.

"I believe he's going to be one of the next sensations. He's only just turned 19, but I've been watching him in the gym and he's a truly spectacular prospect.

"He's got bags of heart and natural ability - his head movement, his great speed and timing, his conditioning.

"He loves to fight, he has that glint in his eye, and he loves showcasing his skills in the ring.

"He doesn't just want to be a world champion; he wants to be the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet and I love that mindset. I am positive he is going to achieve everything he wants."