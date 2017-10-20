Joe Joyce stops Ian Lewison on professional debut

  • From the section Boxing
Joe Joyce
Joe Joyce lost to Tony Yoka in the 2016 Olympic final

British heavyweight Joe Joyce began his professional career by stopping Ian Lewison at London's O2 Arena.

The 32-year-old, a silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, won with 25 seconds remaining in the eighth round.

Joyce showed his superiority but, despite Lewison being hampered by a swollen eye, did not appear to be pursuing the stoppage.

After Lewison slipped to the canvas, he was pushed back to the ropes and his trainer threw in the towel.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Boxing programmes