How Anthony Joshua are you?
-
- From the section Boxing
Towering at over 6ft 6in, Anthony Joshua is a heavyweight world champion with an impressive collection of sports cars and expensive watches to his name.
But just how similar are you and the 18st 2lb man himself?
In just eight short questions, we'll tell you whether you're practically AJ's twin - or if you're on the other end of the spectrum.
This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser