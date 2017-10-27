Katie Taylor's world title opponent Anahi Sanchez fails weight

Ireland's Katie Taylor will attempt to take the WBA belt from Anahi Sanchez in Saturday night's fight

Katie Taylor's world lightweight title opponent Anahi Sanchez has until 16:00 BST to shed a pound after she failed to make the weight for the Cardiff fight.

The champion from Argentina is now under pressure for the next weigh-in while Ireland's Taylor is keeping her mind on the fight.

"It doesn't bother me - I've completely focused on my own performance," Taylor told Sky Sports.

"My mind is purely on the fight. It's up to her to get the weight off."

More to follow....