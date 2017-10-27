BBC Sport - Katie Taylor: You have to take risks to be a sporting great

  • From the section Boxing

Ireland's Katie Taylor says you have to take risks to be considered a sporting great.

Taylor was speaking before her world lightweight title opponent Anahi Sanchez failed to make the weight and vacated the WBA belt ahead of Saturday's fight in Cardiff.

The two teams agreed that the fight would go ahead but only Ireland's Taylor, who turned professional just 11 months ago, can secure the title.

If Taylor is beaten by Sanchez then the belt will be vacant.

