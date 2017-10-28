Kal Yafai defends WBA super-flyweight title with win over Sho Ishida

Kal Yafai stuck to his game plan against a determined Ishida

Kal Yafai retained his WBA world super-flyweight title in a tough contest against Japan's Sho Ishida in Cardiff.

The 28-year-old Briton secured a unanimous points victory that should lead to a potential unification contest in the United States next year.

Yafai's electric speed was in evidence against Ishida who entered the contest with 24 wins from 24 fights.

The Englishman, who remains undefeated, was awarded victory 118-110, 116-112 and 116-112 by the judges.

Ishida's height advantage makes him an unorthodox prospect for flyweight fighters, but Yafai stuck to his game plan in the opening rounds and was the busier fighter, landing more shots, working at range to land punches to the head and getting inside to work the body.

Ishida's size and strength meant he too landed some clean shots and fully tested Yafai's defence.

However, Yafai showed his class by landing a beautiful combination in the eighth and slowing his opponent by constantly working the body.

The Japanese boxer needed a knockdown in the final rounds but could not find it, despite a strong finish.

Whyte stays on track for world title shot

Whyte hopes to fight for a world title in 2018

Dillian Whyte put himself in a prime position to compete for a world title by claiming the vacant WBC silver heavyweight crown in an uninspiring contest against Finland's Robert Helenius.

The Briton, who has racked up six successive victories since losing to Anthony Joshua in December 2015, was awarded a unanimous decision 119-109, 119-109, 118-110.

Helenius, nicknamed the 'Nordic Nightmare', boasted an advantage over Whyte in terms of both height and reach and started impressively, using his jab to keep out of range and ensure Whyte could not land any of his trademark body blows that have earned him the moniker of the 'Body Snatcher'.

Helenius looked to have hurt Whyte in the second with a left and right combination, but the Jamaican-born Londoner recovered well and began to shade the middle sessions, doing enough to catch the eye with some booming body shots.

The Finnish fighter was fading badly and was more and more on the defensive, ensuring that there was little to excite the crowd in the closing stages.

Buglioni defends British title

Buglioni pinned Allen on the ropes for large periods

Frank Buglioni successfully defended his British light-heavyweight title with a unanimous points verdict against Craig Richards.

Richards, who only took the fight with a week's notice, took the contest the distance, but the champion secured victory by 117-111, 117-111, 116-113.

Buglioni was cut above his left eye in the 11th, but deserved his victory, having overwhelmed his opponent in the middle rounds.

The Enfield boxer now needs one more successful defence to hold on to his Lonsdale belt forever, though the dangerous Hosea Burton is being lined up as a potential next opponent.

Meanwhile, three former British Olympians increased their unbeaten professional records.

Josh Buatsi faced a decent examination from Saidou Sall, though he did score a knockdown in the final round en route to a 60-54 victory on points.

Lawrence Okolie's powerful right hand proved too much for challenger Adam Williams, who was unable to continue after a third-round knockdown.

Wales' Joe Cordina made it five wins from five as he outclassed Spain's Lesther Cantillano, winning 40-35 on points.