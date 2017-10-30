Lee McGregor: Scottish boxer turns professional, turns down Gold Coast 2018

Media playback is not supported on this device Hard times have given McGregor belief

Edinburgh boxer Lee McGregor has turned professional after deciding against going to next year's Commonwealth Games with Scotland.

McGregor, 20, was in contention to compete at the Gold Coast 2018 Games in Australia.

"When I'm finished with boxing, I'm not going to get remembered for a Commonwealth Games gold medal," McGregor said.

"I'm going to get remembered for being a world champion."

McGregor has joined double Commonwealth Games medallist Josh Taylor, who turned pro after the Glasgow 2014 Games, as one of manager Barry McGuigan's fighters.

Former world champion McGuigan's son, Shane, will coach McGregor, who has also trained with fellow Scot Taylor.

And McGregor will appear on the undercard of Taylor's fight with Miguel Vazquez on 11 November at Edinburgh's Royal Highland Centre against an opponent still to be confirmed.

"I'm ready to go now," McGregor told BBC Scotland. "I just can't wait to go out there and show what I can really do in the professional ranks. The quicker I get on that road and get started, the better.

"I was fully focused on the Commonwealth Games but I got an opportunity that I couldn't turn down."

McGregor describes the past year as the most challenging of his life, having lost close family members during that period.

"I have had probably the worst year of my life and I've fought through it all," he explained. "I've competed at the highest level in amateur boxing.

"I won the British title the same night I lost my mum then I went away to the European Championships, fought then and then lost my grandma.

"It's not just that, it was like mentally draining. I was having to make weight as well as I'm drained and I'm hurt from all the sadness.

"It's given me great belief in myself that I can deal with a lot of things mentally, as well as physically, so I've got no problems dealing with whatever comes in the future.

"I've got the biggest motivation. I'm not going to give up or quit this boxing game because there's one thing I want to do and that's win the world title for my mum. I believe I will and I can't think of better motivation.

"I'll never quit. I'll fight to the very end and I believe my skill and my talent will take me to very top as well as Shane and Barry - they're the best team around in my eyes and I'm in great hands."

Barry McGuigan describes McGregor as "a wonderful kid" and "a terrific talent".

"He's very exciting to watch," said the Irishman.

"It's a young man's sport so you need to start investing in the technique and style difference. There's a major difference in style to the amateur game.

"He's an aggressive, come-forward fighter. He's got long arms but he can fight at close range. He can really punch, he's a terrific puncher. He's got great head movement, great feet.

"I think he could start at bantamweight. He can genuinely go through to super featherweight. I believe he has the potential to win a world title.

"I won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in 1978 at the age of 17 years and four months. Nobody ever mentions it. Nobody cares about that. They care about your professional achievements and that's really where it's at in boxing.

"Professional boxing in the UK is at the height of its game. It's reached unprecedented levels. We have got 11 world champions, we are leaders in the world and it's getting better and better and better."