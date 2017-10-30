Lee Selby: Welsh boxer set sights on Frampton after mandatory defence

Lee Selby won the IBF world title by beating Evgeny Gradovich in May 2015

Lee Selby hopes signing with promoter Frank Warren will pave the way to a showdown with Carl Frampton.

Former two-weight world champion Frampton is also promoted by Warren.

But IBF featherweight world champion Selby has a fight in December and a mandatory defence against Josh Warrington before he can face "The Jackal".

"Carl Frampton has also signed so hopefully Frank Warren can make these big fights for me," said Selby.

The Welshman said his management were still in talks with Warren over the number of fights in the deal.

But Warren will be promoting his next fight at the Copper Box Arena in London on 9 December against an as-yet unnamed challenger and the mandatory defence against Warrington - another boxer in the Warren camp.

That bout is likely to take place at Leeds United's Elland Road ground "early" in 2018.

Selby is confident of beating Warrington to clear the way for a meeting with Frampton who has held the WBA and IBF super-bantamweight titles and the WBA featherweight crown.

"The Warrington one has to happen but if I can come through that okay then he [Warren] could make the Frampton fight," added Selby.

"Hopefully these big fights can be made, so I'm excited to be fighting on 9 December - it'll be my 10th time fighting in London, and it'll be my fourth world title fight."

Frampton announced in August that his long-standing partnership with manager Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions was coming to an end.

He is due to return to the ring against ~Mexican Horacio Garcia in Belfast on 18 November - his first bout since losing the WBA featherweight crown to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas last January.