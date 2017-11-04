Jamie McDonnell keeps belt after clash of heads ends fight with Liborio Solis

Jamie McDonnell
Jamie McDonnell (right) has won 29 of his 32 fights

Britain's Jamie McDonnell retained his WBA world bantamweight title as his rematch with Liborio Solis ended in a technical draw after a clash of heads.

McDonnell, 31, was left covered in blood after sustaining a cut above his left eye, and the fight in Monte Carlo was stopped in the round.

As four rounds had not been completed, the bout was declared a no-contest.

McDonnell said afterwards that this was his last fight in the division, and he will move up to super-bantamweight.

Venezuela's Solis, who lost a controversial points decision to McDonnell at Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo a year ago, made the more purposeful start in the opulent surroundings of Le Casino in the heart of the principality.

The 35-year-old bloodied McDonnell's nose in round two, and when it became clear the champion's cut would soon end proceedings, both men launched into a flurry of punches.

"I knew they were going to stop it so I came out for a knockout," a distraught McDonnell said afterwards. "If it had gone another round, I felt I would have done it."

"I feel like crying, I'm disappointed because I know how good I could be.

"I wanted to finish with a bang before I move up but that's my last fight at bantamweight. I'll enjoy Christmas, see if I can get a straight shot at super-bantamweight, or see what else comes up."

The Yorkshireman has lost only two bouts and remains undefeated since 2008.

