Dereck Chisora beaten on points by European champion Agit Kabayel

Kabayel kept Chisora at bay in the opulent Le Casino venue

British heavyweight Dereck Chisora failed to take the European title as German Agit Kabayel retained his belt with a majority points win.

In the lavish surroundings of Le Casino de Monte Carlo, 25-year-old Kabayel was by far the lighter on his feet.

And Londoner Chisora could find no solution to his opponent's movement.

The 33-year-old produced a defiant final round but Kabayel won 115-113 and 115-114 on two cards, with the third judge scoring the fight 114-114.

Earlier, Britain's Jamie McDonnell retained his WBA world bantamweight title as his rematch with Liborio Solis ended in a technical draw after a clash of heads.

And compatriot Scott Quigg became the first man to stop Oleg Yefimovich with an impressive sixth-round victory in their WBA world title eliminator.