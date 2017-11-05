Anthony Joshua: Deontay Wilder calls out Briton after beating Bermane Stiverne
Deontay Wilder told Anthony Joshua "I declare war upon you" after retaining his WBC heavyweight title with a first round knockout of Bermane Stiverne.
Wilder knocked Stiverne to the canvas with a fierce right before flooring him again with a barrage of punches.
Stiverne was then knocked out as Wilder caught him with some brutal punches, including a left-right combination.
"I know I am the best. Are you up for the test?," asked Wilder of WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Joshua.
"I want Joshua. Joshua come and see me baby."
