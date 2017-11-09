Josh Leather: Teesside fighter expects to beat Glenn Foot and emulate Boro derby success

Josh and Kalam Leather are fighting on the same bill at Newcastle on Saturday

Teesside boxer Josh Leather expects to emulate Middlesbrough's recent derby win against Sunderland when he fights Wearside's Glenn Foot on Saturday.

Boro were 1-0 winners against the Black Cats at the Riverside last Sunday, climbing to fifth in the Championship.

The 25-year-old, who is unbeaten on 12-0, defends the IBF European Super-Lightweight title against Foot.

"Like it was at the weekend, Boro v Sunderland, Boro are going to win again," Leather told BBC Tees.

"I expect to face a tough Glenn Foot, it will be a tough, hard fight.

"We'll see in the ring who is the better boxer but there's me and him and nowhere to hide. Let's do it."

Leather, who is from Guisborough, has youth on his side against the 30-year-old Foot.

The experienced Foot has lost just two of 23 fights, won the Prizefighter title in 2013 and was English super-lightweight champion as recently as July before losing the belt to Akeem Ennis Brown.

"All the build up to the fight, he's going to do this and do that, it doesn't faze me whatsoever," Leather continued.

"He's straight forward, wide open shots. There are a lot of things I've picked up with Glenn where I know I can see the gaps."

Leather is joined on the undercard of the Liam Smith-Liam Williams fight at Newcastle's Metro Arena by his twin brother Kalam.

The pair's mother has organised buses to ferry fans from the town up to Newcastle, bringing a Teesside contingent to Tyneside.

"It's amazing, especially for a little town like Guisborough," Josh Leather added.

"We're sold over 250 tickets here, and across Teesside so it's getting bigger with both of us in the game."

Kalam added: "We'll both be winners, Sunday morning. Two wins."