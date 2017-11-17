Joseph Parker: WBO champion tells Anthony Joshua 'pay me respectable 40%'

Joseph Parker beat Hughie Fury by a majority points decision in September

Joseph Parker has told Anthony Joshua to pay him a "respectable 40%" if he wants a chance to fight for the New Zealander's WBO title next year.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says there is "absolutely no question" WBA and IBF champion Joshua, 28, will also fight WBC holder Deontay Wilder in 2018.

But Parker's promoter David Higgins said Hearn's opening offer to his fighter was "ridiculously low".

"So what's happening?" New Zealand's Parker asked Joshua on social media.

"Fight a voluntary or pay me respectable 40% as fellow champion and unify?"

Parker earlier told Joshua and Hearn to make him a "serious offer".

Hearn responded: "Your information is incorrect - come off the internet and pick up the phone."

Parker, 25, has won all 24 of his professional contests, 18 inside the distance, although he needed a controversial majority points decision to beat Hughie Fury, cousin of Tyson, in September.

"I have pictured it in my head, I have pictured fighting Joshua," Parker told BBC Sport. "I imagine the stadium, also I see myself doing very well and knocking him out."

Promoter Higgins says he has been talking to both Joshua and Wilder's camps, but believes a fight between Joshua and Parker could happen first, in March or April in the United Kingdom.

"Eddie and I have exchanged emails" he said earlier this month. "My message was Joe would fight Joshua next and Hearn's was that Joshua would fight Parker next."

Media playback is not supported on this device Possibilities of 2018 are great - Anthony Joshua

Wilder, 32, defended his belt against Bermane Stiverne in November, a week after Joshua retained the WBA and IBF crowns against Carlos Takam in Cardiff.

The American then said he would beat Watford-born Joshua in his "safe haven" of Great Britain.

"Packing out stadiums looks good but the money and Mecca of boxing is in America," Wilder told BBC Sport.

"But if you want to stay at home like a little girl, this king has no problem travelling to knock out the champion."

That bout would unify the WBC, WBA and IBF titles, with the only other major honour in the division belonging to WBO champion Parker.

No fighter has ever held all four since the WBO was founded in 1988.