David Haye v Tony Bellew: Rematch postponed after Haye's 'freak' accident

David Haye (left) needed Achilles surgery following defeat by Tony Bellew in March

David Haye's heavyweight rematch with Tony Bellew has been postponed after Haye slipped on the stairs in a "freak" training accident.

Haye, who has had surgery for a torn biceps, said he was "devastated".

WBC cruiserweight world champion and fellow Briton Bellew, 34, stopped former heavyweight world champion Haye, 37, in the 11th round in March.

The rematch, a sell-out scheduled for 17 December at the 02 Arena in London, will be held on 24 March or 5 May 2018.

Haye suffered the injury during training on 16 November.

"After a freak accident during a stair conditioning session, which I've done with no incident hundreds of times, I lost my footing and slipped," he said.

"I instinctively grabbed the banister to stop myself toppling down the stairwell. In doing so I somehow managed to damage my biceps.

"I underwent a procedure to repair it; this was pretty straightforward and my doctor and physiotherapist have no doubt that not only will I make a full recovery but will be able to be back in the gym to start my arm rehabilitation in two weeks.

"I would like to apologise to Tony, his family and his training team, as well as all our fans who have been left disappointed."