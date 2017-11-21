George Groves to fight Chris Eubank Jr in Super Series in Manchester

Groves has 27 wins and three losses from 30 fights - compared to Eubank's 26 wins from 27

George Groves' WBA super-middleweight title defence against Chris Eubank Jr will take place at the Manchester Arena on 17 February.

The champion had wanted their World Boxing Super Series semi-final bout to take place in his native London, at a football stadium.

It will be the first time Groves has boxed at the Manchester Arena since his controversial 2013 loss to Carl Froch.

And it will be the first meeting between Groves and Brighton's Eubank.

Groves beat Jamie Cox in his first title defence, in the Super Series quarter-final at Wembley Arena last month, with Eubank beating Turkey's Avni Yildirim in Germany.

A third Briton, Callum Smith, fights Germany's Jurgen Brahmer in the other semi-final, with a date and location yet to be decided.

What is the WBSS?

The World Boxing Super Series has been hailed as the "Champions League of boxing".

The new event offers a $50m prize fund and a trophy named after Muhammad Ali - and its tournament format aims to deliver a flow of easy-to-follow storylines for fans.

Comosa AG - the company which owns the event - is an amalgamation of firms, with former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer and European based Sauerland Promotions heavily involved.

It runs two tournaments, one for cruiserweights and one for super-middleweights. Within each, eight men will compete from a quarter-final stage through to an eventual winner being crowned in each weight category.

Along the way, if a fighter meets an opponent who is currently a world champion, that belt will be on the line.

