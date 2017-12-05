David Haye v Tony Bellew: Rematch to take place on 5 May at London's O2 Arena

Bellew stopped Haye in the 11th round in March

The postponed heavyweight rematch between Britain's David Haye and Tony Bellew will take place on Saturday, 5 May at London's O2 Arena.

The pair were scheduled to meet on 17 December but Haye suffered a "freak" training accident and had to undergo surgery on a torn bicep.

WBC cruiserweight world champion Bellew, 34, stopped former heavyweight world champion Haye, 37, in March.

Haye injured an Achilles in the sixth round and was stopped in the 11th.

Liverpool's Bellew said: "To be honest I was looking forward to a great victory in December and a relaxing family break over Christmas, but my mind is still very much on this fight and I will punish him for that.

"I now have a very clear plan for 2018 and that is to knock out David Haye and then knock out Tyson Fury and end both their careers."

Londoner Haye added: "Whilst the first chapter of the Haye-Bellew saga didn't go my way, fans were left on the edge of their seats throughout the thrilling 11-round battle.

"The rematch in May will no doubt eclipse this."