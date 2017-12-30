Ohara Davies: Boxer removed from Okolie-Chamberlain undercard following comments about the Sun newspaper

Davies (left) beat Derry Matthews on the Haye-Bellew undercard in March

Ohara Davies will no longer fight on the Okolie-Chamberlain undercard in February following comments made on social media about the Sun newspaper.

Super lightweight contender Davies, 25, was involved in an exchange with Hull fighter Tommy Coyle on Twitter.

Londoner Davies praised the Sun, which Coyle has been an outspoken critic of for their reporting of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

In a statement, promoter Eddie Hearn called the comments "unacceptable".

Davies, who was due to fight an unnamed opponent on the Lawrence Okolie v Isaac Chamberlain undercard at London's O2 Arena on 3 February, has also been suspended by his management team Sims Sports Management.

"Whilst I believe his comments were made through ignorance they were unacceptable and highly offensive to many of our friends, fighters and to a city that we have a huge amount of respect for," Hearn said.

Charlie Sims of Sims Sports Management said Davies' agreement was "suspended with immediate effect", adding the fighter's comments were "not intentional and terribly ignorant".

Davies enjoyed a heated rivalry with Liverpool's Derry Mathews earlier in 2017 and clashed with fans in the city in the build-up to their bout.

The Sun newspaper is still marginalised in the north-west city for its coverage of the Hillsborough Disaster, where 96 football fans died.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Davies said he would wear the Sun logo on his shorts, work with the publication to promote fights and used the hashtag #BuyTheSun.

He has since deleted the tweets and apologised, stating his intention was to goad Coyle into a potential bout on 3 February.

Davies has 16 wins from 17 fights, his only loss coming against unbeaten Scottish fighter Josh Taylor in July.

The London-born fighter hoped to close in on a world title shot in 2018, starting with a victory at the O2 Arena, where Rio 2016 Olympian Okolie faces fellow Londoner Chamberlain to top the bill.