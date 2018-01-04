WBC orders Jorge Linares to face Mikey Garcia and Badou Jack to fight Adonis Stevenson

Garcia (left) has never lost, while Linares has three defeats in 46 fights

WBC world lightweight champion Mikey Garcia has been ordered to face Jorge Linares in a potential unification bout after both men compete in early 2018.

Garcia, 30, holds the WBC title at lightweight but is challenging for the IBF world title at light-welterweight against Sergey Lipinets on 10 February.

WBA lightweight champion Linares fights on 27 January against Mercito Gesta.

"Both champions will fight each other immediately after their bouts," said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

The sanctioning body's move means American Garcia - unbeaten in 37 fights - would have to decide whether to return to lightweight should he claim Lipinets' IBF strap at 140 lbs.

Linares, 32, claimed a second win over Anthony Crolla in 2017 and also beat Great Britain's Luke Campbell later in the year.

On Wednesday Sulaiman published decisions taken at the WBC's convention in Baku, Azerbaijan, including outlining the mandated title fights for each division.

WBC light-heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson, 40, has been ordered to face Sweden's Badou Jack.

Stevenson has held his title since 2013 but Jack looks set to be his next challenger having given up his WBA title in the division after taking it from Wales' Nathan Cleverly on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather's win over Conor McGregor in August.