Anthony Joshua & Joseph Parker close to confirming heavyweight fight

Anthony Joshua beat Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA heavyweight title in April 2017

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua's unification fight against Joseph Parker could be confirmed this week.

New Zealander Parker's promoter David Higgins is due in London on Monday, when he will finalise the deal with the 28-year-old's promoter Eddie Hearn.

The signing of contracts is understood to be imminent and Parker, 25, could then travel to the UK later this week.

Reports suggest the contest will take place on 31 March, with Cardiff's Principality Stadium the likely venue.

The camps reached a proceeds deal for the fight in December last year.

Joshua is seeking to add Parker's WBO crown to his WBA and IBF titles before a possible meeting with American WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

No boxer has held all four heavyweight belts simultaneously.