Tyson Fury: British Boxing Board of Control wait on medical documents

Fury has not fought since 2015 and still has a suspended licence

British boxing chiefs say they are "nowhere near" granting Tyson Fury a licence to fight and still require medical records to lift his suspension.

The British Boxing Board of Control suspended Fury's licence in 2016 owing to "anti-doping and medical issues".

Fury, 29, accepted a backdated two-year anti-doping ban in December and is working towards a return in 2018.

He tweeted on Wednesday that he would be "applying for my licence today" and would be back in the ring in April.

But the BBBofC has not spoken to Fury and insists the process "really can't move on" without medical records.

"We have a number of reports already in from when he was suspended," BBBofC general secretary Robert Smith told 5 live's boxing podcast.

"We will need up-to-date ones and then pass them on to our doctors and consultants. They will tell me if they need more but at present we are nowhere near that.

"I have spoken to Mick Hennessy [Fury's promoter], advising he'd like to get on with this as soon as possible and he did say he'd come back to me but unfortunately at this time he hasn't so it hasn't moved on yet."

BBC Radio 5 live boxing analyst Steve Bunce wants Tyson Fury to have clarity on his future

Smith's comments come as Fury frequently shares training videos with fans on Instagram, reportedly losing four stone in order to move closer to his fighting weight.

The Manchester-born fighter has not competed since claiming the IBF, WBA and WBO titles by beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

On Sunday, Fury tweeted he was looking forward to returning to the ring "in late April", while 24 hours earlier he tweeted IBF and WBA world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua stating he was "ready for this summer".

BBC Radio 5 live boxing analyst Steve Bunce said it was "alarming" Fury's camp had not made progress with the BBBofC.

In October, with Fury vocal over the lengthy nature of his Ukad case, he criticised the BBBofC and said he would not seek a new licence from them.

He could look to other bodies but the BBBofC would need to be satisfied with that organisation's credibility in order for Fury to fight in the UK.

"Tyson has a licence with us that has been suspended," Smith added. "Until that is lifted, we really can't move on. If he is to fight here under someone else's licence, we have to make sure that organisation is fit and proper."

'We don't want him rudderless' - analysis

BBC Radio 5 live boxing analyst Steve Bunce:

It's rather astonishing that nobody from Tyson's camp has made contact since early December, when the doping issues were sorted out. I find that rather alarming.

Here we have this enormous juggernaut. We don't want him out of control, we don't want him rudderless. We want him controlled. We want to know where he will fight, who, and who is training him.

We are led to believe Peter Fury - the man who guided and shaped that win over Klitschko in 2015 - has gone and a man called Ben Davison has come in. Davison was last seen in the ring with Billy Joe Saunders 18 months ago when Billy looked particularly poor.

We need some clarity here. I don't want to see him out of control because we know what happens when Tyson Fury is out of control.