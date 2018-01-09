Donaire 'biggest name to come to Belfast for fight' - Frampton

Frampton earned a hard-fought points win over Garcia after 10 months out of the ring

Carl Frampton says his fight with Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena on 21 April will be one of the biggest fights ever to take place in Belfast.

Former world champion Frampton, 30, hopes a win over the Filipino, a four-weight world champion, will pave the way for a world title bid.

"Has a bigger 'away' fighter ever come to Belfast before?" asked Frampton.

"A slip-up here and one of us might never fight for another world title again."

"It's a brilliant fight - a four-weight world champion against a two-weight world champion. I think both of us are in the same situation - there's a lot on the line for both guys."

Featherweight Frampton won on points in his comeback fight against Mexican Horacio Garcia on 18 November after being out of the ring for 10 months since losing his WBA world featherweight crown to Leo Santa Cruz.

The Northern Irishman is confident that victory over 35-year-old Donaire would tee up a bout against the winner of the forthcoming IBF title fight between Lee Selby and Josh Warrington at Windsor Park next summer.

Donaire is expected to provide tough opposition for Frampton, having held seven world titles in a career that has lasted 17 years.

"In terms of the size of a fight, it's not for a world title, but the winner of this fight will no doubt get a world title shot," said Frampton.

"On the world stage, I think this is a bigger fight than Lee Selby against Josh Warrington, which is a world-title fight, so it's huge," continued the Belfast native.

"He's been at the top of four divisions, but was in the same weight division as me for quite a while and he's someone I've always kept an eye on. He's someone I admire as well and I think he's a great fighter, but I think this is the perfect fight to get me ready for a world-title fight in the summer."