Amir Khan to fight at Liverpool's Echo Arena on 21 April

Amir Khan (right) has won 31 of his 35 professional fights

British former light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan will return to the ring for the first time in almost two years with a fight at Liverpool's Echo Arena on 21 April.

His opponent will be announced next week, promoter Eddie Hearn said.

The 31-year-old last fought in May 2016 when he was knocked out by Mexico's Saul Alvarez in the sixth round of their WBC middleweight title bout.

A fight against Manny Pacquiao was set for April 2017 but was called off.

Promoter Hearn said: "The target is to provide him with the biggest fights possible with a mouth-watering list of names including the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Kell Brook, Keith Thurman and Errol Spence.

"I'm excited to get started and looking forward to a huge night of boxing on 21 April."

He said the intention was for Khan to also fight in August or September "in preparation for a super fight in winter 2018".

The Bolton boxer, who has won 31 of his 35 professional bouts, has signed a three-fight deal with Matchroom after ending a long-running feud with Hearn.

Last August, he accused the promoter of being "disrespectful".

Khan said at the time: "The only way I would take that Brook fight is if he left Eddie Hearn. I just don't like Eddie Hearn."

However, in Wednesday's news conference the pair sat alongside each other.

Khan added: "I'm really excited for the next couple of years. I'm feeling fit and strong and I can't wait to get back in the ring."