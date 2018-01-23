Lee Selby to face Josh Warrington for IBF featherweight title in May

Lee Selby's latest defence of his IBF title was his win over Eduardo Ramirez in December 2017

Lee Selby will defend his IBF featherweight title against Josh Warrington on Saturday, 19 May.

The fight will take place in Warrington's home city of Leeds, ending what has been a heated rivalry between the pair.

"The plan is to beat Warrington and then go over to Belfast and beat Carl Frampton," Selby told BBC Sport Wales.

"I think he's got emotionally attached to me. I will give him an educated boxing lesson... and then move on."

Warrington said he's looking forward to ended opinions that Selby is the best featherweight in the country.

The Leeds-born fighter said: "For the past three or four years our names have always been mentioned together.

"He's always been that one step ahead of me and everyone has always looked at him as the number one Featherweight in the UK, but that will change on 19 May."