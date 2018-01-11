Katie Taylor: Date set for boxer's Dublin homecoming

Taylor scored a unanimous points victory over American Jessica McCaskill in December

A date has been set for Katie Taylor's first professional fight in Dublin.

The gold medallist at London 2012 will face an unnamed opponent on 14 April in what will be the second defence of her WBA World Lightweight title.

Following her unanimous points win over Jessica McCaskill in December, Taylor said she wanted her next outing to be a unifying fight in her hometown.

Although the date of the homecoming bout has now been confirmed, a venue is yet to be agreed.

Delfine Persoon of Belgium is due to defend her WBC title this month while Argentina's Victoria Noelia Bustos is the current holder of the IBF belt and Brazilian Rose Volante is the reigning WBO Lightweight champion.

An official announcement is expected to be made in the next week.

The event will take place a week before Carl Frampton's fight against Nonito Donnaire at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Taylor, 31, has won all eight of her fights since turning professional in October 2016 and the five-time amateur world champion fought six times in 2017, winning the WBA belt by beating Anahi Sanchez on the undercard to Anthony Joshua's title defence against Carlos Takam in October.