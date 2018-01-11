Deontay Wilder to do community service for misdemeanour marijuana possession

Wilder knocked out Bermane Stiverne in the first round of his most recent WBC title defence

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was ordered to do 60 hours of community service after being found guilty of misdemeanour marijuana possession.

The 32-year-old American - who has been linked with a 2018 title unification bout with Britain's Anthony Joshua - was arrested in Alabama last June.

He received a 30-day suspended sentence and two years of probation.

Wilder, who defends his title against Luis Ortiz on 3 March, has to perform the community service at a local YMCA.

"We respect the court's ruling. Of course we were hoping a dismissal would be granted," Wilder's lawyer, Paul Patterson, said.