Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker fight announced for Cardiff in March

Britain's Anthony Joshua will meet Joseph Parker in a world heavyweight unification fight in Cardiff on 31 March.

Joshua, 28, holds the IBF and WBA belts, while New Zealander Parker is the WBO champion.

Cardiff's Principality stadium - where Joshua successfully defended his titles against Carlos Takam in October - will host the bout.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted to confirm the bout, saying: "It's on!"

He added: "It's the first time in history two reigning heavyweight champs have fought in Britain."

Parker's representative David Higgins arrived in the UK last week to finalise a deal. Talks had previously stalled over how the purse would be split but a compromise was reached last month which will see Parker, 25, earn 30-35%.

Parker is undefeated in his 24 professional fights, with 18 of those wins coming by a knockout.

Joshua became IBF heavyweight champion by defeating Charles Martin at London's O2 Arena in April 2016.

The following April, he added the WBA belt by beating Wladimir Klitschko in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Whoever wins in March is certain to then face undefeated American Deontay Wilder, who holds the fourth belt in the heavyweight division. No boxer has held all four heavyweight belts simultaneously.

Parker's camp have been pushing for the fight ever since Joshua defeated Takam last year.

They staged a news conference in November featuring clips of Joshua being knocked down in his amateur days and offered £20,000 to anyone with footage of him being floored.

That prompted Joshua to hit back, saying he was being "demonised" by the Parker camp. But Higgins later told BBC Sport Joshua was "rattled".