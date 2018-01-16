BBC Sport - Joseph Parker: I don't see Anthony Joshua as a drugs cheat

Steroids comments were silly - Parker

  • From the section Boxing

WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker tells the BBC's boxing correspondent Mike Costello that his comments about Anthony Joshua using steroids were "silly throwaway lines that don't mean anything". "I don't see him as a drugs cheat," added Parker.

