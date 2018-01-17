Joshua v Parker: David Price wants Alexander Povetkin bout on undercard

David Price won his first 15 fights but has lost four of 11 since

British heavyweight David Price has accepted a fight with Alexander Povetkin on the undercard when Anthony Joshua faces Joseph Parker on 31 March.

Price, 34, returned to the ring after 10 months out in December and earned a points win against Kamil Sokolowski to move to 22 wins from 26 bouts.

Russia's Povetkin, 38, has lost just once in his 34-fight career - against Wladimir Klitschko in 2013.

"This could be a turning point and I jumped at the chance," said Price.

"Yesterday after I received the call I said I'd be back in touch with them today and I have accepted the fight," Price told Sky Sports.

The bout with Povektin has not been officially signed but will likely form part of a busy undercard at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, where WBA and IBF world heavyweight champion Joshua will face WBO title holder Parker in a unification bout.

Joshua told reporters on Tuesday that Price is one of only a few men to knock him down in sparring.

But the Liverpool fighter has endured a difficult spell after a promising start to his career and parted ways with former trainer Dave Coldwell following defeat to Christian Hammer in April of 2017.

Povetkin beat Hammer on points in December. The bout was his first since a suspension was lifted on him competing in any bout sanctioned by the World Boxing Council after the body banned him in March for failing a second drug test in a year.

Povetkin continued to compete under the other recognised organisations and is ranked in the world's top-10 by the IBF, WBA and WBO.