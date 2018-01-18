Josh Taylor to meet Humberto Soto in Glasgow

From the section

Taylor is preparing for his 12th professional fight against an experienced opponent

Josh Taylor will defend his WBC silver super lightweight title against Mexican veteran Humberto Soto.

The 37-year-old, a former two-weight world champion, takes on the undefeated Scot in Glasgow on 3 March.

Taylor returns to the SSE Hydro for the bout, scene of his 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal win.

The Prestonpans fighter, 27, made it 10 knockouts from 11 contests when he stopped Miguel Vazquez in Edinburgh in November.

Soto held the WBC super featherweight title from 2008 to 2009 and the WBC lightweight title from 2010 to 2011.

However, he has not been in the ring since 2016.