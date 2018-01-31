Lee Selby: IBF champion unruffled by Leeds crowd for Josh Warrington defence

Media playback is not supported on this device Josh Warrington has no respect for 'cocky' IBF champion Lee Selby

Lee Selby does not mind being on hostile ground when he defends his IBF featherweight title against Josh Warrington on 19 May at Elland Road.

Leeds is Warrington's home city and the crowd is likely to be partisan given the heated rivalry between the pair.

"At the end of the day it's just going to be me and Josh in the ring," said the 30-year-old Welshman.

"If they're banking on me being unravelled by the crowd during my ring walk they've got another think coming."

Selby has rarely fought in his native Wales during his 27 fight professional career - in which he has lost just once, in his fifth bout - and has never defended his IBF belt at home.

He took the title off Evgeny Gradovich at the O2 Arena in London, made his first defence in Glendale, Arizona, against Fernando Montiel, with further fights at the O2, Wembley Arena and the Copper Box Arena in Hackney.

"I've boxed more times away from home - London, Ireland, Liverpool, Arizona against a Mexican fighter - so it's nothing unusual," Selby added.

"If there is a lack of respect, he'll certainly respect me come May the 19th."

Warrington eyes 'destiny'

Warrington, 27, has an unblemished 26-0 record and taunted Selby during the press conference at Elland Road on Wednesday, saying it is his "destiny" to become a world champion.

"Two years ago you said I'd never get the opportunity to fight for a world title and I wouldn't even win an eliminator. You said those words," Warrington said.

"But I'm here. I won the eliminator and you can't mess with destiny. I feel like I've already done this. I've seen the build-up and I know what it's going to be.

"On May 19 I know a few things: There's going to be a royal wedding [when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry], the FA Cup final and Leeds is going to have its first world boxing champion."

Selby's simple response was: "I'll put a stop to that."