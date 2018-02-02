Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker: David Price to fight Alexander Povetkin on undercard

David Price lost to Christian Hammer in 2017 after the referee stopped the fight

Former British heavyweight champion David Price says he has a "massive chance" when he fights Alexander Povetkin on the Anthony Joshua undercard in March.

Price, 34, returned to the ring in December after 10 months out and earned a points win against Kamil Sokolowski.

He admits it is a "big ask" to win the bout but added that "upsets do happen".

Russia's Povetkin, 38, has lost just once in his 34-fight career - against Wladimir Klitschko in 2013.

They will fight on the undercard as WBA and IBF world heavyweight champion Joshua faces WBO title holder Joseph Parker in a unification bout on 31 March in Cardiff.

Price had a promising start to his career before splitting with trainer Dave Coldwell following defeat by Christian Hammer in February 2017.

Povetkin, who has failed two drugs tests previously, had his suspension lifted and returned to boxing in December, when he beat Hammer on points.

"It is a massive, massive chance for me and it has come from nowhere," Liverpudlian Price said as the fight was confirmed on Friday.

"I will go in there completely free of any pressure and I think people will see the best of me for that very reason.

"Make no mistake, I am coming to win. At first, I was just grateful for the opportunity but now in my mind I have to win this fight.

"There is plenty to gain and too much upside for me not to win this fight - it could be life changing."