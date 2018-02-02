World Series of Boxing: British Lionhearts beaten by France Fighting Roosters

From the section

David Nyika was one of two winners for the British Lionhearts in Paris

British Lionhearts lost 3-2 against France Fighting Roosters in their 2018 World Series of Boxing opener.

Rio Olympian Galal Yafai was beaten in the opening bout in Paris at light-flyweight by Samuel Carmona Heredia.

European bantamweight champion Peter McGrail lost against Samuel Kistohurry.

Light-welterweight Luke McCormack made it 2-1 with a win over Massi Tachour.

Lionhearts' Eumir Felix Delos Santos Marcial then lost the decisive bout.

He was beaten by Nizar Trimech at middleweight, before David Nyika won the final bout of the night for the Lionhearts.

The heavyweight beat Kristiyan Stefanov Dimitrov.