Brad Watson: Guernsey boxer ready for 'big fights' after English title win

Guernsey's new English super-flyweight champion Brad Watson says he is ready to step up in class.

The 27-year-old inflicted a first defeat on Loua Nassa to take the vacant title in Sheffield and close in on a top-10 British ranking.

The islander ended a 15-month absence from the ring with a 10th-round stoppage to improve his professional record to 11 wins and two losses.

"There's some big fights out there for me now," Watson told BBC Guernsey.

"I was on him from the word go and didn't take a backwards step."

Watson's victory made him the first Guernsey fighter to win an English title.

"I always knew he was going to struggle after five or six rounds and when the right hand connected in the sixth I knew he wasn't going to recover," he said.

"I'd been sparring super featherweights and lightweights and they were trying to take my head off in sparring, so there was nothing this kid was going to do that was fazing me at all."

Watson will have to wait for his next bout as a cut he sustained in the third round means he will need time to recover.

"I can't spar for three months because of a nasty cut I've got just above my eyebrow," he added.

"I've got to wait for the scar to go down and fully heal because I don't want to have an accident."