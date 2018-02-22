Dale Evans: Welsh boxer retires citing 'worry and fear'

Dale Evans (right) fought for the last time against Bradley Skeete at the Copperbox Arena in London on 8 July

Boxer Dale Evans has retired, saying his hunger for the sport has been replaced by "worry and fear".

Scottish fighter Mike Towell suffered a brain injury in a bout with Evans in September 2016 and died in hospital the following day.

Evans, 26, had vowed to win a British title in Towell's honour, but lost to welterweight champion Bradley Skeete.

"Maybe I set the bar a bit high for myself or maybe I wasn't as good as I thought I was, I don't know," he wrote.

Welshman Evans retires with a record of 13 wins, four defeats and two draws.

Evans had hinted for several weeks he was ready to retire after being defeated by Skeete in the welterweight title shot that he secured by beating Towell.

He appeared to do a U-turn after being offered a European title opportunity, but says he has been unable to motivate himself in camp.

"After some time out and questioning if I would fight again, a big fight was offered. As always I jumped at it. But the spark, the hunger and the determination wasn't there. Just worry and fear, I'll openly admit. That's why I have made the decision I have."