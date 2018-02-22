Dale Evans: Welsh boxer retires citing 'worry and fear'
-
- From the section Boxing
Boxer Dale Evans has retired, saying his hunger for the sport has been replaced by "worry and fear".
Scottish fighter Mike Towell suffered a brain injury in a bout with Evans in September 2016 and died in hospital the following day.
Evans, 26, had vowed to win a British title in Towell's honour, but lost to welterweight champion Bradley Skeete.
"Maybe I set the bar a bit high for myself or maybe I wasn't as good as I thought I was, I don't know," he wrote.
Welshman Evans retires with a record of 13 wins, four defeats and two draws.
- Boxer Towell dies after Glasgow fight
- Evans 'heartbroken' by Towell death
- Evans wants to honour Towell memory
- The memories never fade of fateful night
- Meeting Towell family helped Evans cope
Evans had hinted for several weeks he was ready to retire after being defeated by Skeete in the welterweight title shot that he secured by beating Towell.
He appeared to do a U-turn after being offered a European title opportunity, but says he has been unable to motivate himself in camp.
"After some time out and questioning if I would fight again, a big fight was offered. As always I jumped at it. But the spark, the hunger and the determination wasn't there. Just worry and fear, I'll openly admit. That's why I have made the decision I have."