Kell Brook aware of public doubts as he prepares for Sergey Rabchenko bout

Kell Brook has suffered just two defeats in his 38-fight career - his most recent two

Kell Brook v Sergey Rabchenko Date: 3 March 2018 Venue: Sheffield Arena Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Kell Brook says people are right to question what he has left as he prepares for a first bout since a second eye-socket operation.

The 31-year-old faces Sergey Rabchenko at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, his first bout at light-middleweight.

Brook has suffered back-to-back defeats in his last two outings, contests that saw each of his eye sockets shattered.

"People are right to question what I've got left and how I am going to be after the injuries and defeats," said Brook.

"I know that I've got a lot left in me. I believe I am going to be the same fighter, I'll be better with the bigger weight which will bring the best out of me."

'The eye has healed very well'

Brook damaged his right eye when stepping up to middleweight in defeat to Gennady Golovkin in September of 2016 and was stopped by American Errol Spence Jr nine months later when the same injury was inflicted on his left eye.

That defeat saw him dethroned as IBF world champion at welterweight, prompting the move up a weight division, where 32-year-old Belarusian fighter Rabchenko - who has just two defeats in 31 fights - provides his first test.

Brook and Rabchenko have shared sparring sessions in the past

But Brook also required surgery on the damage inflicted by Spence Jr, meaning he will now compete with titanium inserted into both eye sockets.

"The eye has healed very well. It's held up in sparring and I don't think about the eye injuries at all," added he Sheffield fighter. "I wouldn't be boxing if I wasn't given the all-clear by the doctors, I wouldn't put my family or myself through that.

"I didn't want an easy fight back, if I had done, I could've fallen out of love with it, cut corners and not reached the heights in training that I need to reach to be the best Kell Brook.

"Rabchenko is a dangerous guy, he's no mug and he can really bang."