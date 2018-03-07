Commonwealth Games: Northern Ireland boxer Wallace deselected

Conor Wallace was one of 13 boxers originally selected for the 2018 Commonwealth Games

A competitor has been deselected from the Northern Ireland team for the Commonwealth Games which take place in Australia in April.

The BBC understands that boxer Conor Wallace will not now be travelling with the 88-strong NI party.

A statement from the NI Commonwealth Games Council read: "The NICGC can confirm an athlete has been deselected from Team NI for Gold Coast 2018.

"We are not at liberty to discuss the matter any further."

It is believed an athlete who missed out on selection may now be called into the Northern Ireland team.

The Council statement added: "The NICGC are investigating all options regarding a potential replacement athlete, working within the comprehensive selection process which has been running for the last 18 months, and any decision will be notified within days."

Light-heavyweight Wallace, who is 22 and from Newry, won the Ulster Championship in November 2017.