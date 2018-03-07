Michael Conlan: Belfastman's New York opponent will be Hungarian David Berna

Michael Conlan will be fighting at Madison Square Garden for the third time

Michael Conlan sixth's professional fight on 17 March in New York will see him taking on Hungary's David Berna.

Berna, Hungarian amateur flyweight champion in 2008, has won 15 of his 17 professional bouts but will not be expected to trouble unbeaten Conlan.

The Hungarian lost suffered successive bouts last year including a first-round knockout by Ukraine's Oleg Malynovskyi in a WBO European featherweight fight.

Since then Berna has regrouped with two wins in his native Hungary.

Conlan, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics, started his career with four stoppage wins before being taken the distance by Argentina's Luis Fernando Molina in a six-round contest last December.

Since that bout, 2015 world amateur champion Conlan, 26, has linked up with a new trainer, the London-based Adam Booth, whose achievements include guiding fellow Belfastman Ryan Burnett to the IBF and WBA world bantamweight titles.

Conlan's St Patrick's Day contest, which will be over eight rounds, will be his third bout at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The Belfast man began his professional career at the iconic venue last year by beating Tim Ibarra on St Patrick's Day.