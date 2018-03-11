Scott Quigg loses on points to unbeaten Oscar Valdez

Quigg (left) had only previously been beaten by Carl Frampton in 2016

England's Scott Quigg lost on a unanimous points decision to unbeaten Mexican Oscar Valdez in California.

The bout was meant to have been for the WBO featherweight title but Bury-born Quigg weighed in 2.8lbs overweight.

The judges in Carson scored the fight 117-111, 117-111 and 118-110 for Valdez's 24th win, and only the second loss of Quigg's professional career.

"I'm gutted. It was a great fight and I was in it all the way along, but there are no excuses," said the 29-year-old.

Quigg was a world champion one weight division lower at super-bantamweight but moved up after defeat by Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton in 2016.

This was to have been his first world title shot since the defeat, which forced him to have surgery on his jaw and prompted a move to Los Angeles to work with trainer Freddie Roach early in 2017.

In his first bout in America, Quigg, who knew victory would not give him the title, caught 27-year-old Valdez with some impressive shots.

But the Mexican's speed and accuracy with his punches proved decisive.

Asked about the mistake at the weigh-in, Quigg said: "I still take full responsibility. I've had a bit of stick back home saying I'm unprofessional, but I'm not.

"There were fans who had paid for flights to come over for the fight and I didn't want to let them down, I wanted to put on a show."