World Series of Boxing: British Lionhearts defeat Italia Thunder to top group

British Lionhearts finished as runners-up in the 2016 World Series of Boxing season

British Lionhearts beat Italia Thunder 4-1 in their World Series of Boxing tie in Milan to go top of their group.

Matches in the 12-team event, which features boxers from Europe, Asia and the Americas, consist of five bouts over five rounds.

Will Cawley and Dzmitry Asanau won their bouts before Cyrus Pattinson lost to Thunder's Mirko Natalizi.

Joseph Ward and Frazer Clarke completed the win.

The Lionhearts move top of Group B ahead of France Fighting Roosters, who face Croatian Knights on Saturday.

Their next contest is against the Knights in Zagreb on 6 April.