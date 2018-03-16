Michael Conlan is aiming to continue his unbeaten start to his professional career when he takes on David Berna in his sixth professional bout in New York on St Patrick's Day.

The Belfast featherweight has won his first five bouts since turning pro, but Hungarian boxer Berna presents a "step up in class", according to the Irish boxer.

The former World Amateur champion says he would welcome the chance to gain revenge over Vladimir Nikitin in a homecoming fight in the summer after the Russian controversially beat Conlan at the Rio Olympics in 2016.