Michael Conlan is aiming for a homecoming fight in Belfast after stopping Hungarian David Berna in just four minutes on St. Patrick's Day.
The London 2012 bronze medallist floored Berna with a ferocious left uppercut to the body late in the first round at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Conlan has won all six of his pro fights - starting his career with four stoppage wins before being taken the distance by Argentina's Luis Fernando Molina in a six-round contest last December.