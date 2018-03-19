Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker: Anthony Crolla to fight Edson Ramirez on undercard

Anthony Crolla beat Ricky Burns on points in his last fight

Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 31 March Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and mobile app

Anthony Crolla will face Mexico's Edson Ramirez on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title fight against Joseph Parker on 31 March.

The 31-year-old from Manchester beat Ricky Burns in October, after back-to-back losses against Jorge Linares.

Crolla is aiming for an eventual shot at regaining the WBA lightweight title, starting with victory in Cardiff.

"I need to get out there and get another win and then we can look for a big fight in the summer," said Crolla.

"I am always mixing at the top level so I want a test and Ramirez will be well up for it.

"I am not targeting anyone in particular, I just want a world title shot. I will take on any of the champions and go anywhere to do it."